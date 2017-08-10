You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Almost 14,000 customers are without power on Thursday morning in Durham, according to Duke Energy.

Durham police said a power outage took out street lights in the city's downtown around Main, Morgan, and Duke streets. Police did not know what caused the outage.

It's unclear how long it will take to restore power.