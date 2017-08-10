Local News
Power outage affects 14,000 customers, street lights in downtown Durham
Posted 17 minutes ago
Updated 8 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Almost 14,000 customers are without power on Thursday morning in Durham, according to Duke Energy.
Durham police said a power outage took out street lights in the city's downtown around Main, Morgan, and Duke streets. Police did not know what caused the outage.
It's unclear how long it will take to restore power.
