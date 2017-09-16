You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As Hurricane Jose continues its northward track with sustained winds around 80 mph, two other tropical systems are developing out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center listed Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 and Tropical Storm Lee as the next two storms. The forecast track of 15 takes it directly over Puerto Rico as a hurricane by Wednesday and into Thursday; Lee is forecast to meander slowly west but remain a tropical depression through Thursday.

"(Potential Tropical Cyclone 15) is expected to intensify and will likely bring tropical storm and hurricane conditions as well as flooding rainfall to portions of the Lesser Antilles early next week," the NHC said. "These conditions could also spread into the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by mid week."

Jose was moving northwest at about 9 mph on Saturday afternoon. Forecasters expected the hurricane to turn gradually to the northeast over the next couple days, keeping it offshore.

"Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and much of the U.S. east coast," the NHC warned. "These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next several days in these areas."

