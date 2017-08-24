You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18uqo

— Posters spotted in North Carolina cities appear to advocate violence against anti-fascists.

Media outlets report that the signs recently began appearing in Durham and Chapel Hill say "hospitalize your local antifa scumbag." They also show three figures holding weapons.

The posters are likely related to the recent protests in Durham, where a confederate statue was toppled by protesters during a rally, and on campus at UNC-Chapel Hill, where hundreds of students and community members gathered to rally for the removal of the "Silent Sam" statue.

Protesters topple Confederate statue during Durham rally

Both protests ended in arrests.

Hundreds protest on UNC campus against Confederate statue

Antifa refers to an anti-fascist group that seeks to fight fascism with direct action.

The posters have the initials YWNRU, and the email YouWillNotReplaceUs@protonmail.com. "You will not replace us" is a white-supremacist slogan.

Matt Gladdek of Downtown Durham Inc. says he reported the email to Proton Mail, which replied it has been suspended.

The posters have been spotted on utility poles and near bus stops. City leaders, including Durham City Councilman Charlie Reece, say signs on utility poles are illegal and are asking anyone who sees one to report it.