Possible winter storm closes zoo, postpones rodeo
Posted 12:07 p.m. today
Updated 5 minutes ago
The winter storm in the forecast is forcing some event changes and closures ...
Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo, scheduled for Saturday at the PNC Arena, will be postponed until Saturday, March 4. Tickets for the originally scheduled date will be honored at the new date. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled event get a refund at their original point of purchase beginning 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9.
The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro will be closed on Saturday and Sunday so zoo staff can focus on keeping their 1,600 animals safe.
The latest forecast from WRAL Weather says the Triangle could expect a possible four to six inches of snow.
