Portion of Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville to close for one month

Posted 2:01 p.m. today
Updated 2:17 p.m. today

Fayetteville, N.C. — Drivers traveling east on Bragg Boulevard from West Rowan Street to Rowan Street will be affected by a closure and detour from next Monday until June 15.

The City of Fayetteville will be installing a sewer line.

Drivers should follow the signed detour and be prepared for a longer travel time.

