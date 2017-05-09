Local News
Portion of Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville to close for one month
Posted 2:01 p.m. today
Updated 2:17 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Drivers traveling east on Bragg Boulevard from West Rowan Street to Rowan Street will be affected by a closure and detour from next Monday until June 15.
The City of Fayetteville will be installing a sewer line.
Drivers should follow the signed detour and be prepared for a longer travel time.
