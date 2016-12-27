Local News
Police: Would-be intruder gets faceful of firewood
Posted 13 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A man who tried to break into a north Raleigh apartment Monday night was clubbed by someone inside with a piece of firewood, police said.
Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt had been in a relationship with a woman who lived in the apartment in the 6500 block of Shanda Drive, police said, and he kicked in the back door. When a man inside smacked him with the firewood, Bergstedt fled and broke into a vacant apartment nearby, police said.
Bergstedt, 27, of 370 Darius Pearce Road in Youngsville, has been charged with breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering.
