— Police in Virginia have identified a woman accused of shooting and wounding a trooper after a high-speed chase.

State police said in a statement Wednesday that she is 23-year-old Karisa Daniels of Durham, North Carolina.

She faces charges that include attempted capital murder of a police officer.

Trooper C.A. Putnam is recovering at a hospital after being shot in the arm.

Police said Putnam pulled over Daniels for speeding on Tuesday outside Richmond, Virginia. When Putnam walked up to Daniels' car, police said she sped away. A chase ensued, ending after she turned into a cul-de-sac. Police said Daniels got out of her car and shot the trooper as he approached her on foot. A second trooper took her into custody.