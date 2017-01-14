You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Raleigh police are investigating an incident after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Beryl Road around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators haven't released the identity of the woman, who was trespassing on the tracks. The train was Piedmont 74, which travels between Raleigh and Charlotte. Service was terminated today at the scene.