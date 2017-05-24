You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/189jn

— A woman was charged with assault with a deadly weapon early Wednesday after driving down the Durham Freeway with another woman clinging to the hood of her car.

Durham police said the incident started as a domestic situation between the two women at Colonial Grand Apartments off Ellis Road. The driver allegedly had some of the victim's belongings in her car and started to drive away.

Police said the victim jumped on the hood to the driver's car, and the woman drove along the Durham Freeway toward Interstate 40.

Police received calls about the incident and eventually stopped the car on N.C. Highway 54 off I-40.

The woman on the hood of the car was not injured, police said.

The driver was also charged with traffic violations.