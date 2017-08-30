You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Garner police will be present at South Garner High School on Thursday after photos threatening violence circulated on social media Wednesday night.

According to a letter sent out by principal of Garner High School, the school was made aware Wednesday night of several Snapchat posts that used threatening language and referenced Garner.

The Snapchat images show a gun and threaten violence against students in Garner, and may be racially motivated.

School officials alerted police and Wake County Public School System security officials to the posts and an investigation is underway.

School officials said the person listed as the author of the Snapchat post is not a student at any Wake County school.

Anyone w/info on this threat may also call 919-772-8810 X 0 to relay info. Pls. do not use 911 unless it's a life threatening emergency. — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) August 31, 2017

“Parents, please remind your students to not share rumors and perpetuate fear on social media. If your child has information to share about this incident, please tell them to contact an administrator directly,” a statement said.

Since Garner High School is currently being rebuilt, many students from that school are being housed at South Garner High School while 9th grade students attend classes at an annex.