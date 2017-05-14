  • Weather

State News

Police: Wife charged in death of NC serpentarium owner

Posted 12:26 p.m. today
Updated 1:10 p.m. today

The Cape Fear Serpentarium in Wilmington houses all types of venomous snakes from around the world along with alligators and other reptiles.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police say the owner of the Cape Fear Serpentarium in Wilmington was shot to death and his wife is charged with murder.

Local media report snake expert Dean Ripa was killed Saturday in an apartment above the downtown attraction. Wilmington police spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay says 40-year-old Regina Ripa is charged with first-degree murder in her husband's death.

The website for the New Hanover County Detention shows Regina Ripa is being held without bond with a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

The serpentarium's website says 60-year-old Dean Ripa had survived 12 venomous snake bites. He founded the serpentarium in 2001.

