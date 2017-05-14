You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/184np

— Police say the owner of the Cape Fear Serpentarium in Wilmington was shot to death and his wife is charged with murder.

Local media report snake expert Dean Ripa was killed Saturday in an apartment above the downtown attraction. Wilmington police spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay says 40-year-old Regina Ripa is charged with first-degree murder in her husband's death.

The website for the New Hanover County Detention shows Regina Ripa is being held without bond with a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

The serpentarium's website says 60-year-old Dean Ripa had survived 12 venomous snake bites. He founded the serpentarium in 2001.