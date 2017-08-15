You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18pe0

— The Fuquay-Varina Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected in an armed robbery at a brewery early Sunday morning.

Police posted a surveillance video to Facebook showing the person walking through tables and chairs with his face covered at 1:19 a.m. outside Aviator Tap Room. In the video, the suspect can be heard saying, "Nobody move."

No one was injured.

Authorities asked people to pay attention to his "distinctive walk" as well as his voice.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the FVPD at (919)552-3191 or email case investigator Mike MacDonald at mmacdonald@fuquay-varina.org.