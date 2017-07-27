Local News
Police: Wake Forest man wanted on charges of rape, kidnapping
Posted 5:05 p.m. today
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and rape that occurred Wednesday evening.
Authorities said Kennedy Marquez Beltran, 19, of 314 W. Oak Ave., has been charged with second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sexual offense, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats.
Beltran and the victim knew each other, police said.
Anybody with information is asked to call Wake Forest police at 919-554-6150.
