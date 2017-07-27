Local News

Police: Wake Forest man wanted on charges of rape, kidnapping

Posted 5:05 p.m. today

Wake Forest police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and rape that occurred Wednesday evening.

Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and rape that occurred Wednesday evening.

Authorities said Kennedy Marquez Beltran, 19, of 314 W. Oak Ave., has been charged with second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sexual offense, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats.

Beltran and the victim knew each other, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Wake Forest police at 919-554-6150.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all