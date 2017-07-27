You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18gEv

— Wake Forest police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and rape that occurred Wednesday evening.

Authorities said Kennedy Marquez Beltran, 19, of 314 W. Oak Ave., has been charged with second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sexual offense, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats.

Beltran and the victim knew each other, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Wake Forest police at 919-554-6150.