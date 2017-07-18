Local News
Police: Two employees tied up during armed robbery at Hillsborough Street business
Raleigh, N.C. — Two employees were tied up with zip ties Tuesday afternoon during an armed robbery at a Hillsborough Street business, according to Raleigh police.
Officers were dispatched to Adams Terry Realty, at 1310 Hillsborough Street, at about 1:30 p.m. Two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the business, demanded money and tied up two employees.
The two suspects left the scene after the robbery.
The two employees were taken to WakeMed with minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4357.
