Police: Theft suspect threatened to stab store employees with needle
Posted 5:31 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are searching for a man who threatened employees at two stores with hypodermic needles during thefts.
Fayetteville police said a man entered a Walmart at 1550 Skibo Road at about 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 16 and concealed several stolen items in a backpack before attempting to flee.
Loss prevention personnel approached the man, who produced a hypodermic needle and threatened to stab employees.
On Feb. 18, police said a man and woman entered a Home Depot at 2060 Skibo Road at about 2:30 p.m. and concealed two drills before attempting to flee. The man displayed a hypodermic needle and threatened to stab loss prevention personnel who confronted him.
In both incidents, the man told employees that he had a communicable disease that could be transferred by a needle stick.
Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-676-1539 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
