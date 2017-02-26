Local News
Police: Teen girl shot in Garner apartment
Posted 7:37 a.m. today
Updated 44 minutes ago
Garner, N.C. — A teenager sustained life-threatening injuries early Sunday when she was shot inside a Garner apartment.
Around 12:05 a.m., officers with the Garner Police Department responded to an apartment in the Weston Trace complex at 207 Westcroft Drive.
According to officials, a small get-together was taking place in the apartment when three men in masks stormed into the home and opened fire.
One 15-year-old female was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
The incident is under investigation. No suspects have been identified.
