You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17S6u

— A teenager sustained life-threatening injuries early Sunday when she was shot inside a Garner apartment.

Around 12:05 a.m., officers with the Garner Police Department responded to an apartment in the Weston Trace complex at 207 Westcroft Drive.

According to officials, a small get-together was taking place in the apartment when three men in masks stormed into the home and opened fire.

One 15-year-old female was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The incident is under investigation. No suspects have been identified.