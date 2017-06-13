You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police say three suspects who fatally shot a 62-year-old man Sunday morning only made off with $20.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Fidelity Drive and Fiske Street. They found Bernabe Dubon, of Durham, outside on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dubon was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Khalil Knight, 22, Kenneth Gibbs, 21, and Monet Wise, 23, all of Durham, were charged with murder. Knight also faces an additional charge of armed robbery.

Family members of Dubon said that he was the sole provider for much of his family, and on the morning of the shooting he was walking to his local grocery store to send money back to loved ones in Honduras.

The spot where Dubon was shot was less than a mile from his apartment.

"He's been out here for about three years and never caused no problems," said James Austin, the maintenance supervisor at the apartment complex. "He's been a really good attendant, and his daughter."

Austin said Dubon mainly kept to himself.

"All the times I've always seen him, he's just waiting for his ride to go to work in the morning...basically when he's at home, he's with his daughter and grandkids. That's all I've ever seen him be with," Austin said.

Dubon's grandson says he has two kids in Durham and two kids and a wife in Honduras.

Police believe the three people arrested are the only ones behind the murder.