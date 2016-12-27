You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16ihK

— A police chase on Monday night in Mebane ended when the suspect crashed into a wooded area and was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the chase began just after 8 p.m. when a Mebane police officer saw a vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in a shooting that morning. The officer confirmed the car was the same one the Orange County Sheriff's Office was looking for, but the driver fled when the officer tried to pull the car over.

The suspect drove into Alamance County, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to assist in the chase.

Authorities deployed stop sticks twice, which deflated the car's tires, but the driver was able to continue fleeing, police said. Eventually, the driver brought the car back into Mebane city limits where it ran off the road at 1228 S. Fifth St.

Police said the suspect drove through the property before crashing into a wooded area.

Officers approached the car and found the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The driver, who was not identified, was taken to Duke University Medical Center, and the person's condition is unknown.

Police did not know when the driver was shot during the chase.