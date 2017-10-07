You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person was in custody following a shooting and police chase Saturday afternoon in Raleigh.

Raleigh police said a person was shot multiple times just before 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Millborough Court and was taken to WakeMed.

Shortly after, a suspect led Raleigh police and Wake County deputies on a chase that went through Capital Boulevard, Trawick Road, New Bern Avenue and Falls of Neuse Road before the suspect was taken into custody on Traviana Court.

Residents who live in the neighborhood where the suspect was taken into custody said they suspected a chase may have been going by their houses when they heard the sirens and saw the lights.

"We were cutting grass and raking leaves and all of a sudden, we heard all these sirens and tires screeching and I said 'the place must be burning down' and David said 'No, that's a high speed chase, I know that sound.' So we came out and next thing we know, the person turned this street, which is a cul-de-sac, and that's where it ended.."

The victim’s condition was unknown.