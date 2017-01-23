You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Shots were fired early Monday at a nightclub in Raleigh.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Club 30 Plus Lounge, a cocktail bar located at 308 Rush Street near Hammond Road.

Police say no one was hurt, but bullet holes were present on cars. The incident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.