— Authorities shot and killed a tiger early Wednesday morning in a suburb near Atlanta after it was spotted on the highway.

The tiger was spotted by drivers on a ramp to Interstate 75 in Henry County, Georgia, according to NBC affiliate WXIA. Police closed the ramp while they searched for the big cat.

Authorities later found the tiger when it jumped a fence into the back yard of a home to chase a dog. Officers shot the animal because they didn't want it to attack any people, the television station reported.

Police do not yet know where the tiger came from.

Photos from WXIA show what appear to be a full-grown tiger lying dead in a yard.