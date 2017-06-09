Police seek public's help to find missing 53-year-old Goldsboro man
Posted 12:07 p.m. today
Goldsboro, N.C. — Authorities in Goldsboro are asking for the public's help to find a 53-year-old man reported missing earlier this week.
According to investigators, Jerry Wilson, of 700 N. Claiborne St., was last seen in the early morning hours of June 1. At the time, Wilson was leaving to drive to New York in a burgundy 2007 Kia Sorento. Family members reported Wilson missing on June 5.
Authorities say Wilson's car may have broken down at a rest stop near the New Jersey turnpike. Authorities in New Jersey are also assisting in the search for him.
Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts should call the Goldsboro Police Department at 919-705-6572.
