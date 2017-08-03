You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police are searching for a woman who stole cell phones from a store in Fayetteville on Wednesday evening while carrying an assault-style rifle.

Authorities said a woman walked into the Sprint store at 7830 Good Middling Dr. around 7:25 p.m. brandishing the gun. The woman demanded cell phones from the clerk, who gave them to her.

Police said the suspect fled in a dark blue Mazda.

Police said the suspect is a white female with dark-colored hair and a tattoo on her right shoulder blade. She was wearing a green tank top with horizontal black stripes, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Det. J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-703-9503 or call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.