Police searching for woman who robbed Fayetteville store with assault-style rifle
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police are searching for a woman who stole cell phones from a store in Fayetteville on Wednesday evening while carrying an assault-style rifle.
Authorities said a woman walked into the Sprint store at 7830 Good Middling Dr. around 7:25 p.m. brandishing the gun. The woman demanded cell phones from the clerk, who gave them to her.
Police said the suspect fled in a dark blue Mazda.
Police said the suspect is a white female with dark-colored hair and a tattoo on her right shoulder blade. She was wearing a green tank top with horizontal black stripes, black pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call Det. J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-703-9503 or call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
