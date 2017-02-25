You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of attempting to rob a person Friday evening outside a bank.

Officers responded around 6:10 p.m. to the attempted robbery at the First Citizens Bank at 3604 Ramsey St. Police said an employee from a Tobacco Road Outlet was trying to drop the business' deposit bag at the bank when an unknown male approached her from the bushes.

The suspect said he had a gun while attempting to steal the deposit bag, police said. The victim was able to get the bag into the drop depository, and the suspect, along with a second suspect, fled the area toward a shopping center behind the bank.

Police said the suspects are approximately 18 to 22 years old.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery should contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-237-9374 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.