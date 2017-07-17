You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18abM

— Police are searching for a suspect on Sunday after a shooting at Taco Bell.

Around 1:30 a.m., police with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting at the Taco Bell located at 3821 Western Boulevard.

Officials say one person was shot in the leg following the incident, which was spurred by road rage. The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.