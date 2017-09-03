You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are seeking public assistance in locating two men who they said robbed a woman at gunpoint Sunday morning.

Authorities said the woman was walking out of a Food Lion store at 7071 Raeford Road at about 8 a.m. when the two men drove up next to the spot where her vehicle was parked.

One man exited the car, pointed a handgun at the woman’s head and began pulling her purse from her shopping cart, police said.

Authorities said the man took the purse and the men fled from the area on Raeford Road toward Hoke County.

The man who exited the vehicle is described as being white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing between 250 and 300 pounds. He had light brown, buzzed cut hair and a chin strap beard. He was wearing a green NFL jersey with the name “Cunningham” and the number 12 on the back and white and black tennis shoes.

The driver of the vehicle is described as being white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing between 165 and 180 pounds. He had sleeves of tattoos on both arms, brown, buzzed cut hair and a beard with a longer goatee. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a horror movie design on the front, purple or blue basketball shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-580-2105.