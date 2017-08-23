Local News
Police searching for man who tackled Raleigh jogger
Posted 7:39 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who they said tackled a jogger earlier this month.
Authorities said the man tackled and fell on top of a woman jogging in the area of Falls of Neuse Road near Spruce Shadow Lane on Aug. 12.
The man attempted to hold the woman down, but she was able to escape without injury, police said.
The man is described as being black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and heavy set with neck-length dread locks and glasses.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4357.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.