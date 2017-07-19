You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Asheboro on Wednesday.

Authorities said Jonathan Henderson, 28, was serving a five month sentence at Randolph Correctional Center for selling drugs and was set to be released in September.

Authorities did not release details about how Henderson managed to escape from the facility.

Anybody with information is asked to call local the Randolph Correctional Center at 336-325-2578 or local law enforcement.