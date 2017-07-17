Local News
Police searching for man who assaulted woman at Lake Johnson
Posted 4:58 p.m. today
Updated 5:15 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman at Lake Johnson Monday morning.
Authorities said a 35-year-old woman was standing near the water’s edge just after 9 a.m. when a man grabbed her shirt.
The woman was able to escape from the man’s grasp and suffered minor abrasions, police said.
Police only offered a vague description of the man, who was wearing a black baseball hat, white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anybody with information is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-843-4357.
