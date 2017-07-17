You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman at Lake Johnson Monday morning.

Authorities said a 35-year-old woman was standing near the water’s edge just after 9 a.m. when a man grabbed her shirt.

The woman was able to escape from the man’s grasp and suffered minor abrasions, police said.

Police only offered a vague description of the man, who was wearing a black baseball hat, white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anybody with information is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-843-4357.