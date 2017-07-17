Local News

Police searching for man who assaulted woman at Lake Johnson

Posted 4:58 p.m. today
Updated 5:15 p.m. today

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman at Lake Johnson Monday morning.

Authorities said a 35-year-old woman was standing near the water’s edge just after 9 a.m. when a man grabbed her shirt.

The woman was able to escape from the man’s grasp and suffered minor abrasions, police said.

Police only offered a vague description of the man, who was wearing a black baseball hat, white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anybody with information is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-843-4357.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all