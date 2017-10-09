You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities on Monday night were searching for an inmate who escaped custody in Moore County.

Authorities said Vinton Nation, 28, escaped from police at about 9:15 p.m. while at Moore Regional Hospital.

Nation is described as being black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a hospital gown and handcuffs.

Police said they do not believe Nation is a threat to the public, but anybody who sees him is advised to stay away and call 911.

Police said Nation’s last known address was on South Hardin Street in Southern Pines.