— Officials in Hoke County are searching Monday for a suspect who absconded his probation/parole supervision following a fatal shooting.

D'Angelo Cox, 21, was named as a suspect following the shooting death of Deldrina Chambers on Thursday. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Malloy Street and Braddy Road, in an open area near woods, officials said.

Chambers was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she died a day later. Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

D'Angelo was located and placed under the supervision of a parole officer before he fled, officials said. Officials are currently trying to relocate him.

Anyone with information about D'Angelo's whereabouts is asked to contact the DPS Division of Adult Corrections at 1-888-646-0024.