You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18l7M

— Police are trying to identify a man who has been accused of using stolen credit cards during a string of burglaries in southwestern Durham.

Officials said the suspect was using credit cards stolen during a burglary on Five Oaks Drive on July 21. Other burglaries have been reported on Fortunes Ridge Drive, Bloomsbury Court, Five Oaks Drive, Beechnut Lane and Cottage Woods Court.

The burglaries were all reported during the early morning hours while residents were asleep in their bedrooms. During these burglaries, the suspect was thought to have entered the homes through unlocked doors. Once inside, the suspect allegedly roamed through the homes in an attempt to locate valuables like money, jewelry, small electronics and credit/ATM cards.

In some cases, the suspect took cell phones and car keys, officials said. He usually targets homes that are dark inside and outside.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s who stands anywhere from 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall and has a medium build with short hair. He is possibly driving a gold or tan late model Nissan, which may be a Maxima.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call Investigator Guardino at 919-560-4583, ext. 29364 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Police offer the following tips to deter overnight break-ins: