— Police are searching for a man who robbed a Chapel Hill bank on Friday afternoon.

The Chapel Hill Police Department said a man robbed the PNC Bank at 101 East Rosemary St. around 4 p.m. Witnesses said the man then left through a side exit.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-10 man in his 30s. He had close-cropped or shaved hair, a beard, and a thin build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, glasses, a red baseball cap that was turned inside out and brown work boots.

The man might have gotten into a dark gray, newer model Honda Accord with tinted windows and a Texas license plate, police said. The vehicle was last seen on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stopper at 919-942-7515.