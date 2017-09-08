You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— In the nearly 100 pages of search warrants obtained by WRAL News, authorities detailed the allegations of sexual assault at a July party in campus housing at North Carolina State University.

The warrants detail three accusations of sexual assault at the party involving alcohol and marijuana.

One of the women told investigators she experienced blackouts and believes she was raped by as many as seven people, according to the warrants. She also told police she thought the attack was recorded on other students' cell phones.

Another woman told police she was approached from behind and groped by somebody, but she was able to leave the apartment.

A third woman said she felt pressured to have sex twice with one of the men because he was being aggressive, telling investigators that she felt "it would be best for her to go ahead and get it over with."

Five football players were disciplined by the university for violating the student-athlete code of conduct and team rules in connection to the party: Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were dismissed from the team, while Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas were suspended.

All five players were named in the search warrants, but none of them have been charged with crimes. The football team's disciplinary actions were not regarding the sexual assault allegations, the school said in a statement on Friday.

"The search warrant affidavits include allegations by the complainants initially provided to University Police," university officials said in a statement. "Based on these allegations, police immediately launched a thorough criminal investigation. University Police collected and recently turned over a substantial amount of evidence to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office for review. The DA will determine if charges are warranted in the case."

The school previously announced a Title IX investigation to determine if there were any violations of the student code of conduct.