— Authorities are looking for a man who escaped police custody on Tuesday near Charlotte.

Ranlo police had Juan Sebastian in a patrol car when they said an unknown person opened the door from the outside and helped him flee from the scene, according to NBC affiliate WCNC.

Police went to Sebastian's home because neighbor's complained about him shooting guns there. Authorities said they found six or seven fake driver's licenses, four Social Security cards and thousands of dollars in cash and weapons inside the home.

Police said Sebastian was armed better than the officers who were looking for him.

"The officers had encountered him on numerous occasions," said Ranlo Police Chief Tim Anderson. "(Police had) been called out to his house for loud music and shots being fired, and even advised him the last time they went out they would remove or cite him for the disturbances if it continued."

​Police believe Sebastian is connected to a criminal organization and that he might have gotten a ride to escape the manhunt.