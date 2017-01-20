You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help locating a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing on Jan. 16.

Kathy Hogan was last seen on Jan. 11 in the area of Aftonshire Drive. She was believed to have been heading to Lewis Chapel on Raeford Road, but she never arrived.

Hogan is a white female who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and black high heels, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about Hogan's whereabouts should call 911, contact Det. G. Watson at 910-303-9554 or call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.