Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Fayetteville convenience store early on the morning of April 13.

Fayetteville police responded around 1 a.m. to the Kangaroo gas station located at 1135 Pamalee Dr. in reference to a robbery. The investigation showed a man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and then the suspect fled from the business.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Det. A. Stevens at 910-391-0053 ort Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.