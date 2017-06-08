You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18His

— Fayetteville police are seeking help in identifying family members of a man who was found dead in the front yard of a Fayetteville home last month.

The body of Ronald Carl Smith, 71, was found at about 7 a.m. on May 14 at a home along the 500 block of Adam Street.

Authorities said Smith died of natural causes, but detectives have been unable to locate any of his family members.

Anybody who may be in contact with members of Smith’s family are asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-391-8630.