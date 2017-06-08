Local News
Police search for family of man found dead in Fayetteville yard
Posted 42 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are seeking help in identifying family members of a man who was found dead in the front yard of a Fayetteville home last month.
The body of Ronald Carl Smith, 71, was found at about 7 a.m. on May 14 at a home along the 500 block of Adam Street.
Authorities said Smith died of natural causes, but detectives have been unable to locate any of his family members.
Anybody who may be in contact with members of Smith’s family are asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-391-8630.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.