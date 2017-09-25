Local News
Police searching for 15-year-old who went missing during Benson Mule Days event
Posted 46 minutes ago
Updated 32 minutes ago
Johnston County, N.C. — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.
Authorities said Connor Joleigh Ruby McLeod was last seen at about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Benson Mule Days event.
McLeod is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a white tank top.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.
