You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Q34

— A Sanford man has been arrested for having inappropriate contact with children at a Cary bus stop, according to police.

Authorities said Felipe Lopez-Delacruz approached children at a bus stop near Wrenn Drive on Oct. 2 and Oct. 11.

Two Cary High School students filed complaints about Lopez-Delacruz’s behavior with their school resource officers, police said.

Lopez-Delacruz, 32, of 83 Thornwood Village in Sanford, was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He remained in jail Monday evening.