Local News
Police: Sanford man inappropriately touched children at Cary bus stop
Posted 8:26 p.m. today
Cary, N.C. — A Sanford man has been arrested for having inappropriate contact with children at a Cary bus stop, according to police.
Authorities said Felipe Lopez-Delacruz approached children at a bus stop near Wrenn Drive on Oct. 2 and Oct. 11.
Two Cary High School students filed complaints about Lopez-Delacruz’s behavior with their school resource officers, police said.
Lopez-Delacruz, 32, of 83 Thornwood Village in Sanford, was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child.
He remained in jail Monday evening.
