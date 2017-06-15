Police: Rocky Mount men smuggled thousands of cartons of cigarettes to NY
Posted 11:39 a.m. today
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Two men were arrested in Rocky Mount last week in connection with a cigarette smuggling operation that resulted in $20 million in illegal proceeds.
In 2015, Rocky Mount detectives began investigating several people in the city who were purchasing large quantities of cigarettes. The investigation led to the indictments of 21 men in the Bronx in a cigarette smuggling scheme.
“Our department takes crimes like this very serious. While the smuggling of cigarettes may seem harmless to some, the related crimes associated with huge amounts of illegal proceeds breeds other forms of violent criminal activity,” said Lt. King with the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Omar Mohammad Naser, 22, and Shaher Bahjat Dari, 28, who both live in Rocky Mount, were charged with being fugitives from New York in connection with the case.
Rocky Mount Police Chief James Moore said the men purchased thousands of cartons of cigarettes from local merchants each week and smuggled them to New York.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
James Marley Jun 15, 12:17 p.m.
Seems like a waste of LEO's time to me. I am sure there are some more important crimes they could be focused on rather than worrying about NY's tax base.