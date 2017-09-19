You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/199oa

— A larceny suspect fleeing from police was shot Monday night by an employee in a nearby office building.

C.H. Wells, CPA was closed to the public Tuesday, and a sign on the door read, "Only clients will be able to enter with an appointment until further notice."

Authorities were called to a Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard on for a reported larceny at about 6 p.m. when the suspect fled from the store on foot.

Officers chased the man, identified as Deandre Branch, 24, of Clayton, into C.H. Wells, CPA office building at 7048 Knightdale Boulevard.

Once there, Branch forced his way inside the two-story building, which houses multiple businesses, and encountered 54-year-old Connie Wells inside the building.

Police are not releasing details about the encounter, but the incident left Branch with a single gunshot wound.

Wells, the owner of the business and a concealed handgun permitee, was working alone when the incident occurred.

Police said they are unsure what type of exchange took place between Branch and the woman, but he sustained a single gunshot wound as a result of the encounter.

Branch was taken to WakeMed for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in critical but stable condition.

"People are understandably curous about whether or not Mr. Branch was armed when he encountered Mrs. Wells," said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps.

"It is important for everyone to understand that the dynamics of such a case must be handled with great care. It is necessary for certain details to be preserved in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation. At some point, out agency will be conferring with the District Attorney's Office to determine the most appropriate course of action."

Capps said officers were not close enough to Branch at the time of the shooting to witness the encounter.

Police said that the woman has been cooperative with the investigation, but her name is being withheld.

Police appeared to escort a person from the building where the shooting occurred, shielding them from view with a yellow tarp and guiding them to a waiting patrol vehicle.