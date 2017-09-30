You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Gg6

— Police responded to shots fired at Triangle Town Center located at 5959 Triangle Town Blvd. in Raleigh around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

There are no known victims, and no suspects have been arrested.

The mall was not evacuated.

ALERT -TRIANGLE TOWN CENTER MALL

SHOTS FIRED NEAR SAKS

PD looking for a Silver Acura SUV w/ 30 day tags

blk male driver , 18-21yo , 5'11 — Raleigh Wake Scanner (@RaleighScan) September 30, 2017

Officials are investigating the shooting.

There must’ve been a shooting outside the Macy’s at Triangle Town Center...😳😳😳 — L Love (@LSlay19) September 30, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.

Mall still open to customers at this time. Busy parking lots. Shoppers appear relatively undisturbed. #wral — Candace Sweat (@WRALCandace) September 30, 2017