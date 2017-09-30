Local News
Police respond to shots fired at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh; no injuries reported
Posted 4:03 p.m. today
Updated 23 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Police responded to shots fired at Triangle Town Center located at 5959 Triangle Town Blvd. in Raleigh around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
There are no known victims, and no suspects have been arrested.
The mall was not evacuated.
Officials are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.