You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Uxt

— More than two dozen police cars were on the scene in Durham following a motorcycle wreck and possible shots fired.

Authorities said a motorcycle and car were involved in a crash at about 10:45 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville Street and Burlington Avenue.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to Duke Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

While officers were responding to the crash, police said there was a call of possible shots fired nearby.

Police said the crash is not related to the report of shots fired and not shooting victims were located.

Authorities said a large police presence responded to the scene because several officers had just finished working at the Durham Bulls game and were in the area.