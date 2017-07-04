Durham police respond to motorcycle crash, reports of shots fired
Posted 11:11 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:43 p.m. yesterday
Durham, N.C. — More than two dozen police cars were on the scene in Durham following a motorcycle wreck and possible shots fired.
Authorities said a motorcycle and car were involved in a crash at about 10:45 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville Street and Burlington Avenue.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to Duke Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
While officers were responding to the crash, police said there was a call of possible shots fired nearby.
Police said the crash is not related to the report of shots fired and not shooting victims were located.
Authorities said a large police presence responded to the scene because several officers had just finished working at the Durham Bulls game and were in the area.
