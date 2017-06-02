You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police were unable to find a shooting victim Friday night after responding to a shots fired call in the 6800 block of Paint Rock Lane.

Officers responded to the area, which is in the southeastern part of the city, shortly after 11 p.m.

Witnesses told police someone was firing shots in the street. No cars or homes in the area were hit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.