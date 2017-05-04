You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police said they are investigating whether a string of armed robberies across Wake County in the last two days are related.

A worker at Eastern China restaurant, at 9585 Chapel Hill Road, called 911 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday after a masked man came into the Morrisville restaurant, pulled a gun, demanded money and took off with the cash.

The worker said Friday that she thought the man was a customer until he pulled out his gun and headed straight for the cash register.

About 10 minutes later, Cary police got a 911 call about an armed robbery at the Extended Stay America hotel at 600 Weston Parkway.

The hotel clerk said the robber threatened to shoot her if she didn't hurry up.

"I opened the first drawer, and he said, 'Come on, you have more money than this,' so I opened the back drawer as well, and I just put it out on the table," she said. "He looked at it and was like, 'That's it? That's all you got?' (I said,) 'That's it. That's all the money that we keep here.'"

The restaurant and the hotel are about 4 miles apart, and police are trying to determine if the two robberies are connected.

The crimes occurred one day after three businesses on Capital Boulevard in north Raleigh were robbed in a 15-minute span. Police there are likewise trying to figure out if those three robberies are connected.

"I don't even want to go to my job right now," the hotel clerk said. "I'm scared."