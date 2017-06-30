Local News
Police respond to fatal wreck in Johnston County
Posted 11:28 p.m. yesterday
Four Oaks, N.C. — Police responded to a fatal wreck at 6484 Devils Racetrack Rd. in Johnston County Friday night.
This is a developing story.
Published: 2017-06-30 23:28:00
Updated: 2017-06-30 23:28:58
Posted 11:28 p.m. yesterday
Four Oaks, N.C. — Police responded to a fatal wreck at 6484 Devils Racetrack Rd. in Johnston County Friday night.
This is a developing story.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.