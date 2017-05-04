Police respond to armed robbery in Cary, robbery in Morrisville
Posted 11:15 p.m. yesterday
Wake County, N.C. — Cary police responded to two armed robberies Thursday night at the Extended Stay hotel at 600 Weston Pkwy in Cary and at Eastern China Restaurant at 9585 Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville, according to officials.
The 911 call came in at 9:36 p.m. from a woman who said she was robbed at the Extended Stay in Cary by an armed male. The person stole money, but no injuries were reported.
Police then recived information that another robbery occurred at the Eastern China Restaurant in Morrisville.
Officials said there are similarities between the description of events to recent robberies in the area, but there is no clear or confirmed link.
