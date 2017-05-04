You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Cary police responded to two armed robberies Thursday night at the Extended Stay hotel at 600 Weston Pkwy in Cary and at Eastern China Restaurant at 9585 Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville, according to officials.

The 911 call came in at 9:36 p.m. from a woman who said she was robbed at the Extended Stay in Cary by an armed male. The person stole money, but no injuries were reported.

Police then recived information that another robbery occurred at the Eastern China Restaurant in Morrisville.

Officials said there are similarities between the description of events to recent robberies in the area, but there is no clear or confirmed link.