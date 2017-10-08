Police report 24 break-ins at Cape Fear Valley hospital lot
Posted 12:32 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A total of 24 cars were broken into in the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center parking lot within less than 48 hours, according to Fayetteville police officers.
Officials announced Sunday that the thefts occurred in an employee parking lot.
The first incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, when 10 cars were burglarized. Items stolen included a handgun, money, small electronic items and a purse.
The second incident occurred Saturday around 2 a.m., when officers located 14 affected cars. Police say security was at the hospital and patrolling the parking lot on Saturday morning when the second incident occurred.
According to officials, most of the burglaries involved a car window being broken to gain entry. Citizens are reminded to not leave any valuables in plain sight inside of a car.
Police are working with the hospital to obtain any video surveillance that may have captured images of the suspects.
