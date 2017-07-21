You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police say the human remains found in woods behind a Winston-Salem apartment complex belong to two people.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports police said Thursday they believe they know the identities of the dead but cannot confirm until the results of forensic testing come in.

The remains were discovered Monday during a welfare check on a 40-year-old woman whose family members hadn't heard from her in a while. The apartment where she lived with two men was found empty.

Police originally believed the remains belonged to one person, as the hot weather accelerated decomposition and obscured gender and any possible injuries.

Police updated their reports Thursday and listed the discovery as two homicides. They don't believe the homicides were random, and are actively seeking a person of interest.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal